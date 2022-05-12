Massive fire at Williamston antiques store closes streets

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A fire ripped through a Williamston antiques store Thursday morning, forcing streets to close as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Red Cedar Antiques caught fire early Thursday. The store is on Grand River Road east of Zimmer Road.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

BREAKING: We are first on the scene of a big fire at the Red Cedar Antiques store on Grand River road near Williamston. @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/X2YupqbcFg — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) May 12, 2022

