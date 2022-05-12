May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Massive fire at Williamston antiques store closes streets

A fire broke out at a Williamston antiques store early Thursday morning.
A fire broke out at a Williamston antiques store early Thursday morning.(WILX/Seth Wells)
By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A fire ripped through a Williamston antiques store Thursday morning, forcing streets to close as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Red Cedar Antiques caught fire early Thursday. The store is on Grand River Road east of Zimmer Road.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/12/22
Michiganders urged to check air conditioners ahead of summer heat
‘Failure to thrive’ -- Michigan health experts warn parents the dangers of homemade baby formula
‘Failure to thrive’ -- Michigan health experts warn parents the dangers of homemade baby formula