May is for Miracles
Local authors write book about playing pickleball

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We love to showcase fun, local stories on Studio 10. We recently got the chance to chat with Jackie Freeman and Karen Worthy, authors of ‘Bend Your Knees, Louise!”, a pickleball primer.

We learned more about their writing experience and how they came up with the idea of writing the book.

Plus, they were also kind enough to show us how to play pickleball.

Check out the videos to learn more about the fun book and to learn some simple pickleball moves!

