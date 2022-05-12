Lansing company, volunteers ship 33,000 meals for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a high in the 80s Thursday you may have wanted to find some shade or air conditioning. That wasn’t the case for Loc Performance, who participated in the Food Pantry Community Outreach project despite the heat.

The company worked with 13 local food banks and volunteers to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food products in Mid-Michigan.

An event organizer told News 10 that volunteers from various congregations and food banks set up at Loc Performance to move, by hand, the food from pallets to food bank trucks, so it can go to where it needs to.

The food came all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lansing GED teacher Daniel Earl says he volunteered to help, because he knows how badly this food is needed.

“For a lot of my students, you know, as a GED teacher they’re a little bit older. They don’t know where they can feed some of their own kids sometimes,” Earl said. “So having access to nutritious food like this is just going to be huge for them.”

He says the food makes a big difference in the student’s education, because students can’t learn when they’re hungry.

Earl said, “They have to be fed before they can worry about quadratic equations.”

It’s estimated the food will provide 33,000 meals for people in Mid-Michigan.

