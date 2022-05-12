Jacquie Joseph Steps Aside as MSU Softball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph announced Thursday she is stepping down after 29 seasons and will be reassigned within the athletic department. Joseph’s team ended its season with a 7-1 loss Wednesday night in its first game of the Big Ten tournament which MSU is hosting. MSU finishes this season with a 24-28 record. MSU has had one winning season in the past 16 years and has had 18 consecutive Big Ten losing seasons.

