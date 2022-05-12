May is for Miracles
‘Groovy’ mural comes to East Lansing

The artists will be working on the mural for the next two weeks.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Life is a groovy opportunity in East Lansing.’ That’s the name of a mural in the works.

Artists are painting the north-facing wall of the Division Street Garage, a project that began back in 2019.

Related: Mental health awareness murals installed throughout Downtown East Lansing

The project is a collaboration between Michigan State University’s Department of Art, Art History, and Design, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, and the City of East Lansing.

“I love that I get to be a part of something big and also it adds a very positive vibe to the whole city,” said artist and recent MSU grad Mei Kieng Siri. “Especially it’s right downtown people walk by it all the time, it’s great.”

The artists will be working on the mural for the next two weeks. They want to have it finished in time for the East Lansing Art Festival which starts on Saturday, May 21.

More Art News: Local artist creates traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs

