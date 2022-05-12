Great Start For Munoz at Byron Nelson Tournament

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson. He is the first PGA Tour player ever with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz was at 2-under par Thursday after taking a penalty shot because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian then was 6-under over his next four holes with two eagles. He finished with a 12-foot birdie. He also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.