May is for Miracles
Great Start For Munoz at Byron Nelson Tournament

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson. He is the first PGA Tour player ever with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz was at 2-under par Thursday after taking a penalty shot because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian then was 6-under over his next four holes with two eagles. He finished with a 12-foot birdie. He also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November.

