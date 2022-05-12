May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property
Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

Latest News

fdsfsdafdssfaddfs
Matchmaker Services
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
The 2022 East Lansing Art Festival will take place on May 21 and 22.
Art Festival coming May 21-22 to Downtown East Lansing
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service