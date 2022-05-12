Dandelions and other natural eats available in Michigan backyards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for fresh produce, you might not have to look any further than your own backyard.

With just a little research, you could make your next meal out of plants like dandelions.

Dr. Peter Carrington, with Michigan State University’s Beal Botanical Garden, took time out of his day Thursday to teach people how to make their own dandelion meal and more.

“There is a myriad of flavors and textures in food that you’re never going to see if all you ever see is the restaurant or grocery store,” Carrington said. “So, having that little body of knowledge of course also helps if you’re the kind of person who likes to camp and backpack. It’s wonderful every now and again to have a real meal of fresh food instead of freeze died whatever things.”

Carrington emphasized that while it may seem easy, you have to be careful as some local plants are dangerous to eat. Some are even deadly.

