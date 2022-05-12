May is for Miracles
Art Festival coming May 21-22 to Downtown East Lansing

The 2022 East Lansing Art Festival will take place on May 21 and 22.
The 2022 East Lansing Art Festival will take place on May 21 and 22.
By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s a way to get in a lot of steps and help out the East Lansing arts community.

The East Lansing Art Festival will take place May 21 and 22 in Downtown East Lansing. The event will feature more than 170 artists and is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area.

The free event is celebrating 59 years of tradition, still going strong. Last year’s event was scaled back to about half the normal size due to COVID-19.

They are currently looking for volunteers. If you’d like to help out, visit the East Lansing Art Festival’s official website here.

Related: ‘Groovy’ mural comes to East Lansing

