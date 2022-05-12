Antique store in Williamston destroyed in massive fire

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A fire early Thursday morning destroyed an antique store in Williamston.

The Red Cedar Antique store was a staple in the Williamston community. It was one of many businesses that occupied the building that caught fire.

“A passerby reported smoke and flames coming from the building,” recalled Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority fire chief Michael Yanz. “So upon our arrival, we saw the same so we activated mutual aid.

It took several hours to control the fire, which brought most of the building to the ground. For many vendors and local store owners, the space was used to sell and buy antique items. Those memories are lost now.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Yanz said a final cause could take up to four weeks to be determined.

