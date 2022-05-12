May is for Miracles
Accused murderer found competent for trial once again

It’s one of the most gruesome murders in mid-Michigan.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the most gruesome murders in mid-Michigan, Mark Latunski is accused of mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019.

Wednesday night, for the second time, a forensic psychiatrist has found that he is competent to stand trial.

Background: Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court

Latunski’s lawyer and prosecutors appeared in a Shiawassee County courtroom Wednesday to question the person who conducted Latunski’s most recent competency evaluation.

His attorney asked for this most recent evaluation because she said he made some concerning comments.

The judge says the trial is expected to get underway this fall.

More: Alleged murderer Latunski denied new psych evaluation

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

