Accused murderer found competent for trial once again

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the most gruesome murders in mid-Michigan, Mark Latunski is accused of mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019.

Wednesday night, for the second time, a forensic psychiatrist has found that he is competent to stand trial.

Latunski’s lawyer and prosecutors appeared in a Shiawassee County courtroom Wednesday to question the person who conducted Latunski’s most recent competency evaluation.

His attorney asked for this most recent evaluation because she said he made some concerning comments.

The judge says the trial is expected to get underway this fall.

