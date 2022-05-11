Now Desk Morning Edition - The passing of an NBA Hall of Famer, some relief for those looking for baby formula, and more
Plus: a house is swept out into the ocean for the second time in one day and travel to space is on the horizon.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an extended forecast. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the legendary Bob Lanier, some relief may be on the way for those looking for baby formula, a house was swept into the ocean for the second time in a day, travel in space, what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m., and a check-in with the MSU peregrine falcon family.
- Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
- FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply
- Ashes of 2 men laid to rest in Lansing after spending years on a shelf
- Lansing Everett and Eastern high school students walkout in support of abortion rights
