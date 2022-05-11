Village of Elsie officials remind residents to mow their yards

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Village of Elsie are reminding residents to cut their grass.

According to authorities, the village ordinance requires property owners to keep their lawn vegetation below six inches and any grass above six inches will result in a notice being issued.

They urged residents to not blow grass clippings into the street as it will clog storm drains.

Flower gardens, shrubberies, vegetable gardens and small gain plots are exempt from the six inch limit.

More information on Elsie’s ordinances can be found on its official website here.

