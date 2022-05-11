May is for Miracles
Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

Police say a teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley
File Graphic (KWTX)
By AP
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday.

“She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night.

Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.

