Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday.

“She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night.

Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.