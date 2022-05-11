May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Raising awareness for Poison Prevention Awareness Week

Michigan Pharmacists Association and CAPA
By WILX News 10
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story originally appeared in March of 2022, and has been updated with a video clip.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Poison Prevention Awareness Week and the Impression 5 Museum wants to make sure you stay safe.

The museum teamed up with the Capital Area Pharmacists Association (CAPA) to host their annual Poison Prevention Awareness Week event. The event focuses on teaching families how to prevent accidental poisonings in their homes, and tips on how to keep hazardous materials away from children.

Collision Division: Crash test standards favor men, despite women being at higher risk for injury and death when behind the wheel

One pharmacist told News 10 it’s easier than you may think to mistake a common household item for food.

“For example Pine-Sol, Listerine and Mott’s apple juice all look alike,” she said. “Kids don’t know, and they pick it up because they’re hungry or thirsty.”

CAPA will also have information on how to prevent poisoning at Capital Area District Libraries this week.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
Michigan Pharmacists Association and CAPA
Michigan Pharmacists Association and CAPA
Ahead of the weekend, the weather will turn slightly cooler and less humid.
Now Desk Afternoon: Above-average temps, an upcoming lunar eclipse, the end of an era in music
Close-up of parking ticket on car's windshield
Cost of parking tickets in East Lansing could go up