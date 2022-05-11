Raising awareness for Poison Prevention Awareness Week

This story originally appeared in March of 2022, and has been updated with a video clip.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Poison Prevention Awareness Week and the Impression 5 Museum wants to make sure you stay safe.

The museum teamed up with the Capital Area Pharmacists Association (CAPA) to host their annual Poison Prevention Awareness Week event. The event focuses on teaching families how to prevent accidental poisonings in their homes, and tips on how to keep hazardous materials away from children.

One pharmacist told News 10 it’s easier than you may think to mistake a common household item for food.

“For example Pine-Sol, Listerine and Mott’s apple juice all look alike,” she said. “Kids don’t know, and they pick it up because they’re hungry or thirsty.”

CAPA will also have information on how to prevent poisoning at Capital Area District Libraries this week.

