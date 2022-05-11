May is for Miracles
Prosecutors ask judge to postpone sentencing for one in Whitmer plot

By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the sentencing of one of the two men who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Kaleb Franks is expected to testify at the second trial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr. the two men a jury could not come to a decision on earlier this year. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler, “substantial assistance” from Franks could earn him a shorter sentence.

More: ‘When’s the lynching?’ -- Michigan governor kidnapping plot text

A new trial date for Fox and Croft has not yet been set.

Franks was one of the witnesses who admitted to his role in the plot. He said he had been depressed and hoped to die in a shootout with police.

His sentencing was set for June 8.

Next: Packed house at LCC welcomes Fire Academy graduates

