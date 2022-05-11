Play Underway in Big Ten Softball Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Play began Wednesday in the 12-team Big Ten softball tournament being hosted by Michigan State at Secchia Stadium. In early play Penn State beat Indiana in eight innings 2-1 and Ohio State mercyed Purdue in six innings 8-0. Two more games Wednesday find Minnesota vs. Wisconsin and Michigan State vs. Maryland. Eight teams play quarter-final games Thursday, the semi-finals begin at 2pm Friday and the championship game is set for 1pm Saturday. The winner gets an automatic NCAA tournament bid. Northwestern was the Big Ten regular season champion. The entire tournament is being televised live on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.