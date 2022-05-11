Parents of children killed in Oxford school shooting demand increased transparency

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims Tate Myre and Keegan Gregory are calling for transparency from the school district.

Represented by Attorney Ven Johnson, the parents say Oxford Community Schools (OCS) has “neglected to investigate the events” that led up to a deadly mass shooting on November 30, 2021.

School Board President Tom Donnelly announced on Tuesday that the district has declined for a second time an offer by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct a third-party investigation into the mass shooting. The district says any investigation will be delayed until after criminal and civil lawsuits have concluded.

That process could take up to five years to complete.

The parents and their attorney will hold a live press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. That will be streamed in this article.

