Now Desk Afternoon: Above-average temps, an upcoming lunar eclipse, the end of an era in music
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you had to turn on your air conditioning yet? You’re not alone (we have!) as the temperatures stay above average for Wednesday.
It’s starting to feel a bit more humid as highs are back in the middle 80s. Further north, they reached temps in the 90s. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains some record-setting temps and looks at what to expect the rest of the week.
Plus, we have a preview of 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
More:
- First Alert Weather Forecast
- FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply
- Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
- Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests
- Now Desk Morning Edition - The passing of an NBA Hall of Famer, some relief for those looking for baby formula, and more
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.