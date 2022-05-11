May is for Miracles
Advertisement

No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

No injuries were reported. A witness said the plane landed in a field that was filled with young athletes.

The plane is registered to Northwestern Michigan College, a community college in Traverse City that has an aviation program.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Michiganders change vacation plans amid record gas prices
We're seeing record high gas prices, yet again, as the national average for regular-grade hits...
Michiganders change vacation plans amid record gas prices
School buses
Lansing School District announces major calendar change ‘a win for the district’
Lansing School District announces major calendar change ‘a win for the district’