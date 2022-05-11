No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

No injuries were reported. A witness said the plane landed in a field that was filled with young athletes.

The plane is registered to Northwestern Michigan College, a community college in Traverse City that has an aviation program.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

