No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
No injuries were reported. A witness said the plane landed in a field that was filled with young athletes.
The plane is registered to Northwestern Michigan College, a community college in Traverse City that has an aviation program.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
