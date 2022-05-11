In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004.

He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.

How much money has Horford made? His contract runs through next season. In 16 seasons he will have made salaries totaling $269 million.

I don’t believe any other athlete from this area has ever earned as much as a pro, which makes Horford’s career stand out to say the least.

