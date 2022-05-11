May is for Miracles
In My View: Bob Lanier was a basketball star

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From my generation, Bob Lanier was a Detroit Pistons basketball star in the 1970s.

Read: Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

He still holds the Pistons’ all time single season scoring record at 22.7 per game. Lanier led St. Bonaventure to a Final Four berth and he was so well known for his size 18 sneakers.

He was working as an ambassador for the NBA worldwide in recent years and he was an iconic Michigan sports figure when I began on air work some 50 years ago.

