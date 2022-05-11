MSU Officially Signs Cooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now received the signed scholarship papers of the third freshman in its incoming men’s basketball class. Carson Cooper, 6-11, a native of Jackson, is eligible immediately. He played this last season at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The other two freshmen in the class are Trejuan Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.

