May is for Miracles
Mixed Results For MSU and Michigan Women’s Golf Teams

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team saw its season end Wednesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Spartans finished fifth by four shots in the NCAA Regional and the top four teams of the 12 team field qualify for the NCAA finals. In Ann Arbor, Michigan qualified by finishing third in a Regional it hosted. Michigan’s Ashley Lau, the Big Ten player of the year, finished third individually.

