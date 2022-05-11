Mixed Results For MSU and Michigan Women’s Golf Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team saw its season end Wednesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Spartans finished fifth by four shots in the NCAA Regional and the top four teams of the 12 team field qualify for the NCAA finals. In Ann Arbor, Michigan qualified by finishing third in a Regional it hosted. Michigan’s Ashley Lau, the Big Ten player of the year, finished third individually.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.