May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

The Spartan Hall of Fame Café shut down last December.
The Spartan Hall of Fame Café shut down last December.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball.

The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March.

The company plans to tear down the restaurant and build two new buildings on the site. They would possibly house a drive-through fast-food restaurant and a medical office.

The Hall of Fame Cafe shut down last December.

Next: Former Spartan star Adreian Payne remembered for his impact on and off the court

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Starting Wednesday, residents in Lansing will now be able to dial 3-1-1 and be connected to a...
Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests
The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex.
Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests
The Spartan Hall of Fame Café shut down last December.
Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Prosecutors ask judge to postpone sentencing for one in Whitmer plot