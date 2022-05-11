Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball.

The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March.

The company plans to tear down the restaurant and build two new buildings on the site. They would possibly house a drive-through fast-food restaurant and a medical office.

The Hall of Fame Cafe shut down last December.

