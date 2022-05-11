Lugnuts Place Holman on Injured List

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts, in conjunction with the parent Oakland A’s, have placed pitcher Grant Holman on the injured list. Holman started the first game of this season. He has worked four games and has a 3.43 earned run average. The Lugnuts are playing a six game home series this week against the Dayton Dragons which ends on Sunday.

