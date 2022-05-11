May is for Miracles
Advertisement

LCC Begins Regional Tournament Play

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team begins play Friday in the Region 12 tournament. The Stars of first year head coach Steven Cutter host Henry Ford Community College for a 1pm doubleheader. If no team sweeps, a deciding game will be played at 1pm Friday. LCC currently has a 38-7 season record.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Officially Signs Cooper
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Mixed Results For MSU and Michigan Women’s Golf Teams
The Haslett Lacrosse team is undefeated this season.
Haslett-Williamston Lacrosse undefeated thanks to 15 seniors
Former Hall of Fame player and coach Bob Lanier, spokesman for NBA's TeamUp, announces that...
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73