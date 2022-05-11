LCC Begins Regional Tournament Play

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team begins play Friday in the Region 12 tournament. The Stars of first year head coach Steven Cutter host Henry Ford Community College for a 1pm doubleheader. If no team sweeps, a deciding game will be played at 1pm Friday. LCC currently has a 38-7 season record.

