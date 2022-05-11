Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Two are dead following a crash on I-96 involving a wrong-way driver.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office told News 10 they were advised of a wrong way driver Wednesday at 1:47 a.m.

“A black Audi was traveling east on I-96 in the west bound lane of travel,” a LCSO representative told News 10. “At 1:53 AM, Ingham County Dispatch advised that the black Audi had entered Livingston County.”

Minutes later, the Audi struck a vehicle that was traveling west in the westbound lane of travel of I-96, near the 132-mile marker.

Police say their investigation indicates that a 29-year-old man, a resident of Iowa, was driving a 2014 Audi A5 eastbound on I-96 in the westbound lane of travel. The Audi struck a 2011 Buick Regal, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Lansing. There were two rear seat passengers in the Buick, both Lansing residents, ages 28 and 4.

“The driver of the Audi was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS,” police said. “The driver of the Buick was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor where she passed away.”

The passengers in the Buick were also transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor. Their condition is stable.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The 4-year old passenger was restrained in a child safety seat and it is unknown if the rear seat passenger was wearing her seat belt.

Police said, “Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in this crash.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

