Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday in Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor along with the Department of Neighborhoods, Arts, and Citizen Engagement is launching the 3-1-1 “Your One Call to City Hall” Call Center.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, residents in Lansing will now be able to dial 3-1-1 and be connected to a customer service associate who can handle non-emergency city government requests.

The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex. The launch will be at 1:30 p.m.

