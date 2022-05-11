May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests

The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex.
The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday in Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor along with the Department of Neighborhoods, Arts, and Citizen Engagement is launching the 3-1-1 “Your One Call to City Hall” Call Center.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, residents in Lansing will now be able to dial 3-1-1 and be connected to a customer service associate who can handle non-emergency city government requests.

The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex. The launch will be at 1:30 p.m.

Next: Amendment would revise state legislative term limits in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex.
Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests
The Spartan Hall of Fame Café shut down last December.
Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball
Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27,...
Prosecutors ask judge to postpone sentencing for one in Whitmer plot