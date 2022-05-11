Lansing launching 3-1-1 call center for non-emergency city government requests
The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday in Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor along with the Department of Neighborhoods, Arts, and Citizen Engagement is launching the 3-1-1 “Your One Call to City Hall” Call Center.
Starting Wednesday afternoon, residents in Lansing will now be able to dial 3-1-1 and be connected to a customer service associate who can handle non-emergency city government requests.
The center will be located downtown as part of the South Washington Office Complex. The launch will be at 1:30 p.m.
