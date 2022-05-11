May is for Miracles
The Holt Volleyball team is serving up tips and tricks to their volleyball drills

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Check out the attached video to see Isabella Scott, junior, outside hitter, Ryan Vandlen, junior, right side hitter, Grace Laubenthal, junior, outside hitter and Abby Murar, junior, defensive specialist shares some techniques and drills they use for their sport.

