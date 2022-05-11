Haslett-Williamston Lacrosse undefeated thanks to 15 seniors

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often you find a lacrosse team that’s undefeated.

But the Haslett-Williamston team is having the season of a lifetime.

“We have a lot of gas left in the tank,” said Senior Attackman Danny Asch, “and the energy’s only getting higher as the season goes on, and we’re just going to keep going strong and keep dominating.”

They’re 14-0, and chomping at the bit for more.

Head coach Adam Zarotney says their hard work’s paid off.

“A lot of teams show up in the spring and think they can be good lacrosse teams, but these guys work hard year round for many years now,” he said.

It’s easier to succeed when you have camaraderie with your teammates.

These 15 seniors have been playing together since the 3rd grade.

“We’ve been together since we were really young. We’re like brothers, it’s family.”

Senior Goaltender Alex Zsiga says there’s too many good memories to count, “we all have a blast together on and off the field.”

“I would say the practices this year, there’s always something new, or something funny that happens, or someone does something crazy,” says Asch. “It’s just memorable.”

That camaraderie helps to build talent on the field and a good attitude off the field.

“They’re the nicest group of kids I’ve ever coached, there’s always a kid on the team that if you’re having a bad day, he’s going to put a smile on your face,” said Zarotney. “We have a lot of personalities, a lot of kids that are really interesting, and that makes for a really fun and rewarding coaching experience when you have so many personalities.”

These 15 seniors hope to stay hot on the road to a possible state title.

“We’ve been playing together a long time, and to wrap up the senior season like this especially with the season we had last year, it was definitely an awesome one,” said Zsiga.

