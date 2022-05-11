FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will allow baby formula supply to be released from the shuttered Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis, Michigan on a case-by-case basis.

In February, the agency warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula infant products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Facility due to contamination concerns, causing Abbott to issue a recall.

Soon after those recalls, parents began reporting that they were having problems finding powdered infant formula.

Now the agency says it will not object to Abbott nutrition releasing products for individuals needing urgent, life-sustaining supplies on a case-by-case basis.

“We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula and critical medical foods they are accustomed to using and are frustrated by their inability to do so. We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA. Our teams have been working tirelessly to address and alleviate supply issues and will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products.”

The agency is still advising against making infant formulas at home and urges caregivers to work with their child’s health care provider for suggestions on changing feeding practices, if necessary.

