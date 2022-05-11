May is for Miracles
Advertisement

East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property

Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three in connection with the destruction of property in East Lansing.

Authorities released stills from surveillance video that captured the three at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they were seen in Downtown East Lansing destroying property.

Photos of the three involved can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the three or has any information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Parents of children killed in Oxford school shooting demand increased transparency
gardening
Studio 10 gardens with Andy
Brock Fletcher
Tips on winning an offer with Brock Fletcher
Village of Elsie officials remind residents to mow their yards