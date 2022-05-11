East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three in connection with the destruction of property in East Lansing.

Authorities released stills from surveillance video that captured the three at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they were seen in Downtown East Lansing destroying property.

Photos of the three involved can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the three or has any information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

