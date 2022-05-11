Cost of parking tickets in East Lansing could go up

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting a parking ticket in East Lansing may soon cost you more.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, East Lansing City Council approved a draft measure that would hike the cost of a parking ticket at a meter to $30. The fine would go down to $20 if it’s paid the next day.

Currently, the fine is $10 and hasn’t been changed in more than a decade.

The measure will head to a vote during the May 24 council meeting.

