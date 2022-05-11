Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 27,705 new cases, 76 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,705 new cases of COVID and 76 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,958 cases per day, a significant increase from last week’s average of 2,706 cases per day. It’s the highest daily average since the state moved to weekly updates.

State totals now sit at 2,472,596 cases and 36,140 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of May 11, two counties in Mid-Michigan -- Livingston and Clinton -- have their COVID-19 Community Levels at “Medium.” Most counties across the state are still at “Low.”

As of Wednesday, 793 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, another increase from the 634 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 14.32%, a slight decrease from the 17.54% reported a week prior.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 18.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

