May is for Miracles
Celebrate Miniature Golf Day learning tips and tricks with an expert

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Town General Store will host Miniature Golf Day from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 – the actual U.S.-recognized Miniature Golf Day.

Michigan author Gretchen Smith, who has published Amazing Strokes, a book about this family past-time and sport, will briefly chronicle the unique aspects of the sport, and demonstrate the geometry and physics of putting.

Three putting holes will be available for practice.

Old Town General Store at 408 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., will provide food and beverage samplings.

Amazing Strokes will be available for purchase at a special price on May 14.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Weekend Survival Kits, a non-profit organization that provides weekend staples to food-insecure children. www.weekendsurvivalkits.org

Those who purchase the book will be entered into a drawing for four putters, a pass for two to play the Little Hawk Putting Course in Bath, a pass for four to play FunTyme Miniature Golf, Grand Ledge and Dewitt Miniature Golf, and a set of golf ball from St. Andrew’s, Scotland.

For details, contact Rhea Van Atta, Old Town General Store, (517) 487-6847.

