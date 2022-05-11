May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Capital City Classic Set For Saturday

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Classic high school baseball tournament will be played Saturday at Lansing’s Kircher Municipal Park. Lansing schools Eastern and Everett face each other at 1pm followed by Sexton vs. Waverly. The losers play in the consolation game and the title game is set for 7pm Saturday. No game will last more than two hours.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Place Holman on Injured List
Big Ten may keep Rutgers and Maryland off conference's network
Play Underway in Big Ten Softball Tournament
Baseball Generic MGN
LCC Begins Regional Tournament Play
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Officially Signs Cooper