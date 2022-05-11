Capital City Classic Set For Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Classic high school baseball tournament will be played Saturday at Lansing’s Kircher Municipal Park. Lansing schools Eastern and Everett face each other at 1pm followed by Sexton vs. Waverly. The losers play in the consolation game and the title game is set for 7pm Saturday. No game will last more than two hours.

