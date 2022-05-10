WATCH: Now Desk Morning Edition - Remembering Payne, a nationwide manhunt ends, a record art sale, and more
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole and News 10 Today’s Seth Wells join the Now Desk to look at the weather and the most talked-about stories of the morning.
We remember Adreian Payne, a nationwide manhunt ends, an iconic piece of art sells for a record amount, and it’s National Shrimp Day.
More:
