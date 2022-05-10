May is for Miracles
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Is heat lightning real? Plus details emerge on the death of Adreian Payne

By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you were driving around Lansing in the early morning of Tuesday, you may have noticed flashes of lights in the sky. That’s heat lightning -- right?

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take a look at what exactly ‘heat lightning’ is and a look at the rest of the forecast. Plus, what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

