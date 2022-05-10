May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Strong NIL Prediction Offered by Company Leader

FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39)...
FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - College football and men’s basketball players on scholarship in one of the major conferences can expect to soon earn a minimum of $50,000 each year he plays because of the influx of cash from booster collectives brokering name, image and likeness deals. That prediction comes from Blake Lawrence. He’s co-founder and CEO of Opendorse, a company that helps athletes and schools navigate the NIL landscape.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig
San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the...
Marleau Retires
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Still Fifth After Two Rounds
Baseball Generic MGN
Minor League Players Settle Major League Lawsuit