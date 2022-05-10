Strong NIL Prediction Offered by Company Leader

UNDATED (AP) - College football and men’s basketball players on scholarship in one of the major conferences can expect to soon earn a minimum of $50,000 each year he plays because of the influx of cash from booster collectives brokering name, image and likeness deals. That prediction comes from Blake Lawrence. He’s co-founder and CEO of Opendorse, a company that helps athletes and schools navigate the NIL landscape.

