May is for Miracles
Streets in Downtown East Lansing closing Tuesday

The close is meant to accommodate the popular Albert El Fresco pedestrian-friendly area.
The close is meant to accommodate the popular Albert El Fresco pedestrian-friendly area.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday in East Lansing, both lanes of Albert Avenue, from the Albert Avenue Garage to M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed to traffic.

The close is meant to accommodate the popular Albert El Fresco pedestrian-friendly area.

The Albert El Fresco area will be making its return to downtown East Lansing on Thursday. The area will feature several types of seating, tables, hammocks, decorative lighting, and outdoor games.

There will also be a variety of programming hosted throughout the summer in the space, including live music, outdoor yoga, and game nights.

