PFAS found at Delta Township MSP training facility, drinking water safe

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - In December of 2021, PFAS was detected in Delta Township’s Waste-Water Treatment Plant during routine monitoring.

PFAS, also called “forever chemicals,” have been connected to various health issues including some cancers, liver damage and decreased fertility. They tend to not break down and so can stay in the human body indefinitely.

The question that had to be answered was whether it had seeped in to the wastewater indirectly, or whether it came from the drinking water.

After potential sources were investigated, it was determined the chemicals were coming from a branch of the storm sewer system running along the Michigan State Police Training Building, within the Secondary Complex.

The Delta Township Waste-Water Treatment Plant immediately notified EGLE that sample results indicated the Secondary Complex was a source of PFAS. January, Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) conducted sampling of soil, groundwater and surface water along the storm sewer corridor to try to determine how PFAS was getting into the storm sewer.

Through February, March and April, Delta Township officials, EGLE and Michigan State Police worked together to gather the necessary data. On April 26 EGLE received test results back that showed no PFAS contamination in Delta Township drinking water.

Now, the Delta Township Office of Management and Budget is searching for PFAS ‘hot spots’ near the State Police training facility. DTMB will collect additional PFAS samples beginning in May.

EGLE will review sample results when received.

