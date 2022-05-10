Packed house at LCC welcomes Fire Academy graduates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some new graduates on the streets of Lansing this morning.

Those graduates are coming from the Lansing Community College’s Fire Academy. It was a packed house to celebrate the end of their fire training.

One graduate told News 10 that the ceremony means a lot to him.

“I came to this country in 2015 and I decided I wanted to help,” says Yosmell Barrera-Anido. “Also, it’s just an honor to do this profession and I’m going to work hard towards it.”

Tuesday night, Lansing Community College will hold its nurse pinning ceremony at 7 p.m.

