May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Okemos parents left with more questions following school board meeting

Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight.
Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight.

The Steering Committee gave its recommendation for the future of school buildings in the district. The proposal would rebuild Cornell Elementary in a new space while upgrading Kinawa and Chippewa.

Background: Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township

But parents are saying they’re left with a lot of questions.

“We’ve only been planning for five months - that’s less time than we spent on the mascot - is what we’re looking at for a $275 million bond and relocating the school,” one parent said. “There’s a lot of maybe maybe maybe and you don’t wanna do anything short-sighted. We need to have the full plan before we go forward.”

Community members are invited to an open discussion about the recommendation at a zoom meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Next: Okemos baseball player making waves

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight.
Okemos parents left with more questions following meeting
PFAS found at Delta Township MSP training facility, drinking water safe
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/10/22
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission's May 9, 2022 meeting regarding a police shooting...
East Lansing Police Oversight Commission pushes for more video to be released in Meijer police shooting