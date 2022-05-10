Okemos parents left with more questions following school board meeting

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight.

The Steering Committee gave its recommendation for the future of school buildings in the district. The proposal would rebuild Cornell Elementary in a new space while upgrading Kinawa and Chippewa.

But parents are saying they’re left with a lot of questions.

“We’ve only been planning for five months - that’s less time than we spent on the mascot - is what we’re looking at for a $275 million bond and relocating the school,” one parent said. “There’s a lot of maybe maybe maybe and you don’t wanna do anything short-sighted. We need to have the full plan before we go forward.”

Community members are invited to an open discussion about the recommendation at a zoom meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

