Now Desk Sports: Adreian Payne update, MSU softball preparing for Big Ten, NHL Draft Lottery

Orange County Police release details on night of Payne shooting

Orange county police have released detailed reports on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Adreian Payne. Police say they have cause to charge Lawrence Dority with First Degree murder.

Dority has admitted to shooting Payne, but claims Payne looked like he was drawing a gun at the time.

In Florida, First Degree murder is punishable by life in prison, or death.

MSU softball preparing for Big Ten

The Michigan State softball team will be preparing for their big ten tournament game against Maryland.

Preparations taking place today at Secchia Stadium. News 10 will be over there Tuesday looking ahead to the tournament.

That game Wednesday is at 7 pm.

NHL draft lottery

Tonight is the nhl draft lottery...where we find out who will take the number one draft pick this summer in montreal.

The red wings have a six percent chance to snag that first overall pick. It’s not much, but they still have the 8th best odds.

