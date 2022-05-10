In My View: Adreian Payne will be remembered for his relationship with Lacey Holsworth

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball player Adreian Payne, murdered in Florida overnight Sunday, will forever be remember, in my view, for the relationship he forged with Lacey Holsworth.

The 8-year-old old from St. Johns was afflicted with a terminal illness. The story grew widespread public attention and Payne clearly became a hero to those who followed the Spartans and his story with his friend.

For all of Tom Izzo’s good players through the years at Michigan State, I maintain Payne will be remembered more for how he made that girl’s final days something to smile about to dull the pain of her awful illness, at least in my view.

