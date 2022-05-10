MSU Women Still Fifth After Two Rounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Similar to day one, Michigan State’s women’s golf team remains in fifth place after 36 holes of the NCAA Regional tournament being played in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Spartans had the second low round of the day Tuesday but did not move up on the leaderboard. The tournament concludes Wednesday and the top four teams qualify for the NCAA finals along with the top two individuals whose team did not qualify.

