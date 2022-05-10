Minor League Players Settle Major League Lawsuit

-NEW YORK (AP) - Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the sides in recent weeks had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range. The suit had been scheduled for a trial starting June 1 in San Francisco.

