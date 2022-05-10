May is for Miracles
Minor League Players Settle Major League Lawsuit

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the sides in recent weeks had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range. The suit had been scheduled for a trial starting June 1 in San Francisco.

