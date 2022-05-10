Michiganders change vacation plans amid record gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s costing more to fill up your car than ever before. Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country, including in Mid-Michigan.

The latest price surge is happening just before the busy summer driving season, and some people are changing their summer vacation plans because of it.

“It was kind of stressful because I didn’t want to stay in Michigan,” said Kayla Gilsdorf, who changed her vacation plans. “I knew I couldn’t afford to go to Florida unless I really wanted to just have $0 in my bank account.”

She was planning to drive to Florida but decided to drive to Chicago instead, which she said was disappointing.

“I was excited to do some things down in Florida but I couldn’t because of gas prices and the events down there it was just so rough to be able to pay for both,” said Gilsdorf.

Gas went up 28 cents in the last week according to AAA. This means now it costs about $64 to fill a 15-gallon tank in Lansing.

That’s why Brian Harris said he’s adding more people on his summer road trip to save money.

“Going with family instead of on our own because of the gas prices, doubling up on the way there,” said Harris.

People like Gary Gierke are cutting their trips short. He is on what was supposed to be a year-long cross-country road trip, but since gas is three times more expensive than he planned, he’s cutting it in half and heading back to Mason.

“It just ate away at our budget so bad because we saved, we put away x amount of money and we’re almost to the end of it. We have to scrimp and save even for the trip home,” said Gierke.

Gilsdorf is hoping the prices will come back down by the end of the summer so she can hopefully make that Florida trip.

“It’s really devastating. It’s not allowing for much fun,” said Gilsdorf.

AAA said one reason gas prices are going up now is that European countries are considering more sanctions on Russian oil.

