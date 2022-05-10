Meet the face of festival face paintings: Sharon Shutes

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - With this warmer weather means spring and summer festivals are underway. A fan favorite at these types of events is face painting.

St. John’s very own Sharon Shutes has made herself the ‘face’ of face painting over the years.

Sharon wasn’t always the face painter, but she picked up this passion after she retired from Sparrow nearly 20 years ago.

Sharon quickly found a local face painting class, took lots of notes, bought her own supplies and gave it a go.

“I just volunteered and I had no idea it was going to start a little business,” said Sharon.

Her face paintings caught on and before the pandemic, she was doing 50 events a year.

Sharon loves to create designs but her favorite part is when the kids get to see the finished product.

“When I hand the kids the mirror, that’s the best part when they get to see their face and I not only the kids, the parents faces are great when you please the parents,” said Sharon. “I really like that and working the community with a purpose that’s really important when you retire.”

If you want to get your face painting done or check out where Sharon will be at the next festival you can call her 989-307-9386 or at smshutes@yahoo.com.

